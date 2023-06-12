Winner-take-all game three set for Tennessee-Southern Miss

UPDATE: The game has been moved to ESPNU. First pitch set for 10:06 p.m. ET.

Late on Sunday night, the NCAA finally announced a start time and television designation for the deciding game between Tennessee and Southern Miss. After finishing game one on Sunday afternoon and playing game two directly after, the two teams are set for another on Monday evening.

When do Tennessee and Southern Miss play game three?

Game three is set for 6 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will have the call. Watch ESPN and the ESPN app will stream the game live.

Tennessee has found themselves in early trouble in both games so far this series. In fact, the Vols have started each of these games in a 4-0 hole, forcing comeback attempts in both games. The Vols rallied in game one, but came up short, 5-3. The bats really came alive in game two, powered by a Blake Burke blast and a bases-clearing Jared Dickey hit.

The Volunteers would come all the way back to win 8-4, forcing a game three. Chase Dollander got off to a rough start, but fought back to go eight innings, keeping all of the Tennessee arms fresh for game three today.

Tennessee is expected to turn to Drew Beam (8-4, 4.09 ERA). Southern Miss will start sophomore Niko Mazza (5-1, 4.13 ERA).

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the College World Series. The loser will see their season end.