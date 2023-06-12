 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tennessee-Southern Miss game 3 delayed due to weather

We’ll be playing a waiting game tonight.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The forecast didn’t look great for tonight in Hattiesburg, and it hasn’t improved throughout the day. Game No. 3 of Tennessee-Southern Miss is officially in a weather delay. The 6 p.m. ET time start will not happen as initially planned, the two schools announced this afternoon.

Tennessee-Southern Miss Game 3: Live Updates

  • WE HAVE A START TIME: 10:06 p.m. ET tonight. ESPNU.
  • The main line has moved through, but there’s another smaller line to come. After that, things appear to be clear. We’ll see.
  • For those wondering, the College World Series is set to begin on Thursday in Omaha. Obviously pushing this to Tuesday would create a tight travel schedule for the winner.
  • (5:15 ET) A line of thunderstorms developed to the northwest, and they’re closing in just as first pitch was expected. We’re now in a holding pattern, with no official time to start set. It’s fair to wonder if we’ll be able to play at all tonight, considering how the radar looks.
  • The series is tied at one win each, with Southern Miss winning the first matchup and Tennessee coming back to force a game three.

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...