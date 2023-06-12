Tennessee-Southern Miss game 3 delayed due to weather

The forecast didn’t look great for tonight in Hattiesburg, and it hasn’t improved throughout the day. Game No. 3 of Tennessee-Southern Miss is officially in a weather delay. The 6 p.m. ET time start will not happen as initially planned, the two schools announced this afternoon.

Tennessee-Southern Miss Game 3: Live Updates

WE HAVE A START TIME: 10:06 p.m. ET tonight. ESPNU.

The main line has moved through, but there’s another smaller line to come. After that, things appear to be clear. We’ll see.

Pete Taylor Park at 5:06 p.m. CT



For all the doubters out there: we are, in fact, in a delay. We will let you know when the NCAA gives us a start time.#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/wTN3yyYPGX — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 12, 2023

For those wondering, the College World Series is set to begin on Thursday in Omaha. Obviously pushing this to Tuesday would create a tight travel schedule for the winner.

(5:15 ET) A line of thunderstorms developed to the northwest, and they’re closing in just as first pitch was expected. We’re now in a holding pattern, with no official time to start set. It’s fair to wonder if we’ll be able to play at all tonight, considering how the radar looks.

Tonight’s start has been delayed due to weather, a new start time is still TBD. Updates will be communicated when they are available. #GBO // #OTH // #BeatUSM — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 12, 2023