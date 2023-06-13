2023 College World Series Schedule, Bracket

Tennessee is headed to Omaha for the second time in three years. The Volunteers dropped game one of the Hattiesburg Regional, but rallied back to take two straight from Southern Miss to advance. This coming after they took down Clemson and Charlotte in the Clemson Regional.

The Vols, now 45-20 overall, have gotten hot at the right time, finally looking like the team everyone thought they would be in the preseason. They have their work cut out for them, though. Tennessee draws LSU to open on Saturday, then could run into No. 1 Wake Forest if they get past the Tigers.

Tennessee has now won 20 of their last 26. They’ve got the arms to compete in Omaha with Andrew Lindsey, Chase Dollander, Drew Beam and Chase Burns. The bats have come alive in big spots, particularly those of Christian Moore and Zane Denton.

We’ll see on Saturday night if that’s enough to overcome a tough draw.

2023 College World Series Bracket

How does the College World Series work?

The College World Series features eight teams split into two separate brackets. It’s a double-elimination format, which will run all the way up until the finals. The bracket one winner will then face the bracket two winner with a clean slate.

A three-game series will then determine the national champion.

2023 College World Series Schedule

Friday

Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 2 pm ET

Florida vs. Virginia, 7 pm ET

Saturday

Wake Forest vs. Stanford, 2 pm ET

LSU vs. Tennessee, 7 pm ET

Should Tennessee win on Saturday against LSU, they’ll play on Monday night against the winner of Wake Forest-Stanford. If they lose on Saturday, they’ll play on Monday afternoon against the loser of Wake Forest-Stanford, facing elimination.