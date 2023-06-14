Everything School: Tennessee makes history with athletics success in 2022-23

Football school. Basketball school. Softball school. Baseball school. How about everything school?

Tennessee made a little history on Monday night when they advanced to the College World Series, which will be their second appearance in the last three years. The University of Tennessee became the first school ever to make a College World Series appearance in both the baseball and softball side, a Sweet 16 appearance on both the men’s and women’s side, along with a BCS/NY6 bowl win.

When we say everything ...



we mean everything. pic.twitter.com/mK0IfaI6dM — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) June 13, 2023

Tennessee football beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl with a dominant performance in Miami.

Tennessee basketball beat Duke to advance to the Sweet 16 when nobody gave them a chance following the Zakai Zeigler injury.

The Lady Vols ran into No. 1 seed Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16.

Lady Vols softball won a couple of games in Oklahoma City before ultimately falling to Florida State in the Women’s College World Series.

Next up will be Tennessee baseball, which will take to Omaha this weekend. The Volunteers ran through the Clemson Regional, then came back to beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg to get here. There wasn’t much momentum for this team in the mid-season, but they’ve found it and put the pieces together at the right time.

Tennessee athletics are rolling right now, and they should be set to keep that going next year. Both the men’s basketball team and football team are projected to be ranked inside of the top ten for the 2023-24 season.

With Danny White leading the charge, it sure feels like Tennessee is set to be a force in the college landscape for years to come across multiple sports.