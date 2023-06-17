Four-star athlete Boo Carter commits to Tennessee

One of Tennessee’s biggest in-state targets has made his decision — Boo Carter will be a Volunteer. The four-star athlete out of Chattanooga picked Tennessee this evening over Michigan, live on Instagram.

Colorado, Oregon and Ohio State were also in the mix.

Carter is coming off of another visit to Knoxville this week, just a few days removed from his official visit to Michigan.

The in-state product checks in at 5-10, 184 pounds. He’s the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Tennessee, ranking 208th overall, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Carter played for Chattanooga Christian last season, but has transferred to Bradley Central High School ahead of his senior year. Carter will team up with Marcus Goree Jr., another four-star Tennessee commitment at defensive back.

Carter, listed as an athlete, could have a future on either side of the ball. However, it’s been noted several times that Tennessee thinks his highest upside could come on the defensive side, perhaps at safety. Tennessee continues to build big depth in the defensive backfield, now set with four-star Kaleb Beasley, four-star Marcus Goree Jr. and three-star safety Edrees Farooq.

Following the addition of Carter, Tennessee is now up to 12 total commitments in their class of 2024.