College World Series — Tennessee vs. LSU: How to watch

Tennessee and LSU are set to wrap up the first wave of games tonight in Omaha, getting things started in the College World Series for both sides. The winner will advance to face the winner of Wake Forest and Stanford. The loser will face elimination on Monday.

LSU will throw ace Paul Skenes (12-2, 1.77 ERA) while Tennessee turns to Andrew Lindsey (3-3, 2.79 ERA). There was some thought out there to pitching Chase Dollander tonight, but Tony Vitello is going to stick with what has worked.

“You know, we’ve just kind of gone with our routine,” Vitello said of his pitching plans. “I think one time everyone went crazy because I got asked in our local media setup similar to this, and I said, well, we’re about to practice, and then we’ll finalize it. Anytime we’ve done that, I don’t like saying something and then — there’s no tomfoolery or anything like that, but we’ve rolled with what really has got us to this point with Andrew Lindsey first and Dollander second and Beam third.”

LSU enters with a 48-15 overall mark. Tennessee has caught fire over the last couple of months, ending up with a 43-20 record. The Volunteers will be dealing with one of the most talented rosters in all of college baseball tonight. It’s a tough draw, but we’ll see if their momentum can keep them rolling tonight.

College World Series: How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App