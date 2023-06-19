College World Series: Tennessee vs. Stanford — How to watch

Tennessee ran into Paul Skenes on Saturday night and couldn’t find many answers. LSU rode their ace deep into the game, and piled up a 5-0 lead throughout the game. The Volunteers eventually woke up their offense, but couldn’t find enough.

LSU went on to win 6-3, sending Tennessee to the losers bracket. They match up this afternoon with Stanford, who lost to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The loser will see their time in Omaha come to an end. The winner will face the loser of Wake Forest-LSU.

The Cardinal landed the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford won the PAC-12 regular season title this season, but failed to win the PAC-12 tournament, getting ousted by Arizona. The Cardinal hold a 44-19 overall record, ranking 16th in RPI.

Tennessee will face Stanford ace Quinn Matthews today, who tossed 156 pitches in the supers last weekend to secure a win against Texas. On the year, Matthews has posted a 10-4 record with a 3.60 ERA.

Tony Vitello will give the ball to Chase Dollander after sticking with his original rotation plan to start things on Saturday night. With Dollander and Beam up next, along with a fresh Chase Burns ready to come out of the bullpen, the Tennessee pitching staff is set up to rattle off a couple of wins in must-win spots.

Tennessee vs. Stanford: How to Watch

Location: Omaha

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App