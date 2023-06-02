Tennessee vs. Charlotte: How to watch

The NCAA Baseball Tournament will get going today across the country, with 16 regionals set to begin. Tennessee landed in No. 4 national seed Clemson’s region, which also features Charlotte and Lipscomb. The Volunteers will take on the No. 3 seed Charlotte tonight.

Tennessee will turn to Andrew Lindsey (2-2, 2.54 ERA) on the mound while the 49ers will send out Collin Kramer (6-4, 4.55 ERA). Lindsey played for Charlotte during the 2021 season.

Clemson and Lipscomb will kick things off today at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The regional round is double-elimination. Should the Volunteers take care of business tonight, they’ll move on to the winner’s half of the bracket, meaning they’d play Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Should they lose, they’ll face elimination on Saturday at noon ET.

The big question here is whether or not Tennessee can fix their road woes. The Volunteers are just 5-14 away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium this year.

Charlotte, which finished with a 34-26 overall mark, is coming off of a win in the Conference USA tournament last weekend. They strung five wins together in Houston after dropping their opener to take the title. Tennessee was able to figure things out late in the year, winning 15 of their last 20.

How to watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN+