College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU — How to watch

Down 4-0 to Stanford on Monday afternoon, thing didn’t look all that great for the Tennessee Volunteers in Omaha. However, finally, the offense got to starter Quinn Mathews after blowing a couple of early chances. Tennessee stormed back to score four runs to tie it in the fifth, then took the lead in the seventh.

Chase Burns once again stole the show for Tennessee, throwing six nearly flawless innings out of the bullpen to end it.

LSU, who beat Tennessee to move to the winners bracket, lost late to Wake Forest on Monday night. The result sets up a rematch between the Vols and Tigers — one that won’t feature future No. 1 pick Paul Skenes.

Tennessee will turn to Drew Beam on the mound. LSU’s plans are unclear, but it sounds like it’ll be a group effort.

LSU HC Jay Johnson on who pitches vs. Vols



"We have 9 guys available to pitch tomorrow & we'll choose one of them. He'll get guys out as long as he can & then we'll go to next guy & then we'll go to the next guy until we figure out how to get 27 outs against a really good team." — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) June 20, 2023

Tennessee LSU Elimination Game: How to watch

Location: Omaha

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App