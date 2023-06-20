Four-star linebacker Jordan Burns commits to Tennessee

Tennessee made another splash on Tuesday, adding four-star linebacker Jordan Burns to their 2024 class. It’s more defense for Tennessee, coming just a couple of days after the commitment of four-star defensive back Boo Carter.

Burns announced his commitment with the following tweet.

Burns, a 6-1, 215 pound linebacker out of Atlanta, Georgia, attends the Pace Academy. He’s the 389th ranked player in the class of 2024, coming in as the 34th ranked linebacker in the cycle. Burns plays both linebacker and running back for Pace Academy.

His commitment comes off of official visits to Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Tennessee. Burns also held offers from Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, USC and several others. Tennessee made their offer back in October of last year, getting him on campus several times over the last few months.

The Volunteers have continued to infuse depth and talent at the linebacker position, taking Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander in the 2023 class. Burns is their first addition at the position for 2024, but Tennessee is also coming hard after four-star Edwin Spillman.

Following the commitment of Burns, Tennessee has jumped back to 10th in the 2024 recruiting class rankings, per 247Sports.