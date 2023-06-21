Report: Tennessee hiring Cory Robinson as defensive analyst

Tennessee football is reportedly set to add Cory Robinson to the staff. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Robinson will be hired as a defensive analyst.

Tennessee is expected to hire Cory Robinson, who has experience as a defensive backs coach at both the NFL and college level, as an analyst, sources tell @on3sports.



Robinson worked for the New Orleans Saints the last three seasons. Was previously a Power Five defensive backs… pic.twitter.com/ks4VxdLyNW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 20, 2023

Cory Robinson played college football at Central Connecticut State before starting his coaching career at the high school level in Baltimore. Robinson made the jump to the college ranks in 2016, joining Toledo. From there he spent time at Temple, Rutgers and Maryland.

It didn’t take long for Robinson to move all the way up to the NFL ranks. He joined the Saints’ staff in 2020, where he’s since worked with former Volunteers Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson.

He now comes back to the college side, where he’ll work with the Tennessee staff as an analyst for the 2023 season. Robinson will likely assist defensive backs coach Willie Martinez heavily, working under Tim Banks to help sort out a secondary with plenty of numbers now.

Tennessee has added a couple of analysts in recent months. Former Vol Robert Ayers joined the defensive staff, while former Josh Heupel quarterback McKenzie Milton joined the offensive staff.

With any movement on staff, Robinson could be a logical choice to become an on-field coach at some point. With a successful season, Robinson could be under consideration by a number of schools next offseason as a defensive backs coach.