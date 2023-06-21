Four-star OL Max Anderson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee is starting to get hot on the recruiting trail. A pledge from four-star athlete Boo Carter came on Saturday night, which was followed by a commitment from four-star linebacker Jordan Burns.

That was followed by a commitment from four-star OL Max Anderson on Wednesday.

Anderson, a 6-5, 309 pound prospect out of Frisco, Texas, chose Tennessee over Oklahoma. Anderson also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and several others.

Per 247Sports, Anderson is the 201st ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s the 18th ranked tackle in the class, although he may translate more as an interior lineman going forward. Anderson is Tennessee’s third offensive line commitment in the class — the Vols’ 14th overall so far.

Anderson is coming off of his official visit to Knoxville on June 9th. An official look at Oklahoma, where his brother plays, didn’t do much to sway him. Following that visit last weekend, Anderson felt comfortable enough to shut things down and commit to Tennessee.

Anderson’s commitment continues Tennessee’s momentum, landing them back at 10th overall in the 2024 class rankings, per 247Sports. He plans to sign in December and join Tennessee shortly after as an early enrollee.