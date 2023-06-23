Tennessee football hosting several elite prospects this weekend

The recruiting momentum is rolling for Josh Heupel and Tennessee, and work is set to continue this weekend. The Volunteers are hosting several of their biggest remaining targets on the board — ones that could be nearing decisions this summer.

The two that will steal all of the headlines are a couple of receiver prospects. Five-star receiver Mike Matthews and four-star receiver Amari Jefferson will both be in town on official visits as Tennessee tries to make final pitches to both players.

It is clear what Tennessee wants at the WR position, and they have two dudes on campus this weekend for official visits in Amari Jefferson (1st two plays) and Mike Matthews (2nd two plays). Explosive, dynamic, GAMEBREAKERS. Important weekend for the Vols with these two pic.twitter.com/1l2uAv9cZN — Matt Ray (@matt_ray_) June 23, 2023

Jefferson has the chance to play both baseball and football at Tennessee. He’s coming off of official looks at both Georgia and Alabama as he nears a decision.

Mike Matthews, the five-star receiver who ranks 10th overall in the class per 247Sports, is coming off of official visits to Georgia, USC and Clemson.

Following the decommitment of JJ Harrell, Tennessee is left without a current receiver commitment in the class. That could change very soon, especially coming off of these two official visits.

Tennessee will also host five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing on an official. The Arizona native will make the trip east to see the Volunteers after visiting UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Notre Dame.

Tennessee OV starts Friday pic.twitter.com/VpwFJIlFDZ — Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) June 20, 2023

Rushing is the eighth ranked player in the 2024 class, standing in at 6-6, 235 pounds.

Five-star pass rusher Jordan Ross will also be in town as Tennessee continues to push hard. 247Sports Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong called the Vols the team to beat for Ross, and they’ll be looking to solidify that thought over the next couple of days. Ross has now seen Texas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama over the last few weeks. The 6-5, 215 pound pass rusher is a top 30 overall prospect in the class.

Elsewhere, four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren will also be in town, making the trip from Texas. Four-star running back Braylen Russell will also visit, coming off of a trip to Arkansas. Russell is nearing a July 14th decision.

Tennessee has seen plenty of movement over the last week, picking up three different four-star commitments. With the dead period looming, we’ll probably see some more additions in the coming days and weeks.