2024 four-star TE Jonathan Echols shuts down his recruiting process

Tennessee’s first 2024 commitment will remain a Tennessee commitment. Jonathan Echols announced on Thursday that he would be shutting down his recruitment going forward, after spending time weighing out all of his options.

“My recruitment is 100% shut down! #GBO,” Echols said simply on Twitter.

Echols is a four-star prospect, ranking 140th overall in the class, per On3. The 6-3, 215 pound athlete projects as a tight end as the next level, giving Tennessee another blue-chip weapon to work with in their elite offense. Echols was initially listed as an athlete, doubling as an edge rusher. But now it’s clear that his focus is on the offensive side of the ball.

There was some doubt here with Echols, particularly surrounding his interest in Florida. The Gators came hard after Echols, getting him on campus for a couple of visits. Alex Golesh, Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator and a big reason why Echols initially chose Tennessee, got him on campus for a visit at South Florida.

In the end though, the Volunteers will hang on.

Tennessee will land the IMG Academy product, giving tight ends coach Alec Abeln another weapon to work with. The Vols will have Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles for this season, but that will shift to Ethan Davis and very likely Echols in 2024. That’s a pretty stout young core at tight end for Nico Iamaleava to utilize over the next few seasons.

Tennessee remains ranked 10th overall in the 2024 class rankings, per 247Sports.