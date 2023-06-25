Watch: Joe Milton shows off cannon arm at Manning Passing Academy

Joe Milton’s arm strength is nothing new, but it sure doesn’t get old watching him load up and fire one deep. That’s exactly what he did the other night at the Manning Passing Academy, with staffers clearly curious on how far Tennessee’s quarterback could toss it.

He didn’t disappoint, and he did it right in front of Eli and Peyton.

Joe Milton’s arm is NUCLEAR



The Volunteers QB put on a SHOW today at the Manning Passing Academy.



Milton is expecting a big senior season, with many scouts reportedly seeing “comparisons” between him and Anthony Richardson.



Hendon Hooker even said there’s “no question”… pic.twitter.com/P4Xuw59P49 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 24, 2023

Joe Milton sent this one to SPACE



(via @txqb)



pic.twitter.com/we495bX029 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 25, 2023

The first one was caught, but this second one couldn’t be caught up with.

Does Milton have the best arm strength in the country — pros or college? I’d like to see one better. Maybe Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen have something to say about that, but Milton’s arm is truly special.

As we’ve said all offseason long, 2023 is his final chance to put all of the pieces together at the college level. Can he play with touch and take something off when he has to? We saw glimpses of that during the Orange Bowl win against Clemson.

If Milton can put together a full, consistent season, NFL teams will be lining up for him next April.