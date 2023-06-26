SEC announces Tennessee basketball opponents for 2023-24 season

The SEC has announced opponents for Tennessee’s upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball season — the final season before Oklahoma and Texas join the party. The conference has been operating on a rotational basis for several years now, utilizing protected matchups that receive the home-and-home treatment.

For Tennessee, those games are South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. This year, Alabama and Texas A&M will also join the home and home category. The Volunteers will travel to both College Station and Tuscaloosa this year, with both the Crimson Tide and Aggies set to make a return trip to Knoxville.

Other highlights include getting Auburn at home, along with Florida. Tennessee will have to make the trip to Arkansas this year, along with Mississippi State, Georgia and Missouri.

The full slate is listed below.

Tennessee SEC opponents (Home)

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Tennessee SEC opponents (Away)

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

This all coming after another loaded non-conference schedule, of course. Tennessee will play NC State in San Antonio, host Illinois and then travel to Wisconsin. They’ll also take part in the Maui Invitational, which features a stacked field including Purdue, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Expect the full schedule to be finalized over the next several weeks.