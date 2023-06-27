Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing sets commitment date

Elijah Rushing is ready to make his college decision. The five-star pass rusher out of Tucson, Arizona announced today that he will commit on July 6th, live on The College Football Recruiting Show on the 247Sports YouTube page.

Rushing is coming off of an official visit to Tennessee last weekend. It was the second look at Knoxville for the 6-5, 251 pound prospect, who made the trip east last Friday. Per 247Sports, Rushing is the eighth-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 — the third-ranked edge rusher in the country.

Despite the distance, Tennessee has been able to stay in the battle with a couple of west coast teams and the Fighting Irish. Rushing is down to a final four of Arizona, Oregon, Notre Dame and Tennessee. Rushing has taken official visits to each of those four schools over the past month.

Tennessee’s efforts have been led by Mike Ekeler and Rodney Garner. Perhaps giving the Volunteers a bit of an advantage, Tennessee will be Rushing’s final visit before he makes his decision. Rushing joined several high-profile targets on campus in Knoxville over the weekend as Tennessee looks to make a major move in the 2024 class before the fall.

As a junior last season, Rushing put up 11.5 sacks for Salpointe Catholic. Going into his senior season, he’ll have his college decision wrapped up.

For Tennessee, Rushing is one of a few options on the edge. The Volunteers also hosted Jordan Ross last weekend, another five-star target. Four-star edge rusher Danny Okoye was also in town. Tennessee has restocked their talent on the outside over the past couple of cycles, adding Josh Josephs, James Pearce, Caleb Herring and Chandavian Bradley. We’ll see if Rushing becomes the next name in that pipeline soon.