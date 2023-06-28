Transferring Wichita State pitcher Nate Sneed commits to Tennessee

Tennessee stayed active in the portal on Wednesday, picking up a commitment from transferring pitcher Nate Snead, who spent his first season of college baseball playing for Wichita State this season.

The 6-2, 200 pound right-hander is known for his velocity, able to touch triple digits on the gun.

Snead hit 100 mph last season and struck out 53 in 42.2 innings. https://t.co/SgKNTNZGyQ — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) June 28, 2023

Snead came out of the bullpen last season for the Shockers, working 42.2 while striking out 53 batters. He allowed 37 hits and an opponent batting average of just .230. He made 24 appearance on the season, which included one start. Snead finished the year with a 3.16 ERA. He was credited with three saves and a 1-2 record.

Snead’s power arm will help fill in the blanks for pitching coach Frank Anderson, who is expected to lose Chase Dollander, Andrew Lindsey, Chase Burns, Seth Halvorsen and Camden Sewell.

Snead was the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin coming out of high school. He joins AJ Causey, another right-hander, who committed to Tennessee over the weekend. The Volunteers also picked up a commitment from NC State catcher Cannon Peebles on Tuesday.