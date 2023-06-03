Women’s College World Series: Tennessee-Oklahoma — How to watch

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set for their biggest game of the season this afternoon. After taking care of Alabama to open the Women’s College World Series, Tennessee will now take on Oklahoma — the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Oklahoma beat Stanford 2-0 on Thursday to advance.

The Sooners are a staggering 57-1 overall this season, with their only loss coming early in the year to Baylor. They haven’t lost since February, but they’ll face a stiff test today. Tennessee is 50-8 overall, fresh off a run through the SEC tournament, the Knoxville Regional and Texas.

The winner today will advance to Monday in the winner’s bracket, while the loser will face elimination on Sunday against Oklahoma State (7 p.m ET, ESPN2).

Women’s College World Series Updated Bracket

Tennessee-Oklahoma Softball: TV Channel, Time, Streaming

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN