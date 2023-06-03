 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Clemson — How to watch

Tennessee could take control of the region tonight.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee had an easy night on Friday, getting past Charlotte to open play in the NCAA tournament. The Vols jumped on the 49ers early, and cruised to an 8-1 win. Clemson had a tougher time with Lipscomb, but eventually buried the Bisons. The Tigers blew it open late, hitting a grand slam to win 12-5.

Lipscomb and Charlotte face elimination today. The winner of that game will play the loser of Clemson-Tennessee today. The region final is set for Sunday, and if needed, Monday.

Clemson has won 17 straight games, including a run through the ACC Tournament. Tennessee found their momentum late, going 17-5 over their last 22 games. They’re now a very dangerous No. 2 seed, and they’ve got a chance to take control of this region tonight.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Chase Dollander (TEN) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)

Tennessee vs. Clemson: TV Channel, Time

Location: Clemson, South Carolina (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: Watch ESPN

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...