Four-star wide receiver Braylon Staley commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added another four-star prospect on Friday, picking up a commitment from wide receiver Braylon Staley. The Aiken, South Carolina native chose the Volunteers over North Carolina, Clemson and several others.

Staley checks in at 6-0, 180 pounds. He’s the 120th ranked player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Staley is the second-ranked player in the state of South Carolina.

The month of June was big for Staley, taking official visits to each of his final choices. He told Tennessee of his decision back on June 16th, giving the Volunteers a big-time player at a key position.

On the surface, Staley certainly reminds people of another former four-star prospect from South Carolina. His size and speed is reminiscent of Jalin Hyatt, who is coming off a Biletnikoff Award last season. Staley makes a lot of sense as a future slot piece in the Tennessee offense.

The track star and explosive athlete gives Tennessee their first receiver in their class of 2024. However, things are in motion to add a couple more, with four-star Amari Jefferson, five-star Mike Matthews and five-star Ryan Wingo in the Vols’ sights.

Staley’s commitment brings Tennessee their 15th prospect in the class of 2024. The Volunteers have moved to 12th overall in the class rankings, per 247Sports.