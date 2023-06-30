LOOK: Tennessee releases new renderings of Lindsey Nelson renovation project

The long awaited updates are finally coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The University of Tennessee announced on Friday that a multi-year process will begin in August of this year. The renovations were approved by the board, giving the project a total budget around $96 million.

“Through a multi-year construction process, Lindsey Nelson Stadium will transform into one of the premier college baseball venues in the country with world-class player development areas, a major capacity increase, wider concourses, more concession stands and restrooms and new luxurious premium-seating offerings,” the announcement read.

Seating capacity is set to expand to 6,100, while standing room will move to 1,500, giving Lindsey Nelson a total capacity of 7,600. They will also add premium-seating amenities, which include an expanded MVP Room, a club level that seats close to 800 and multiple tiers of four-seat tabletop seating on the third base line.

Upgrades to concessions, restrooms and concourse space are also in the plans.

Lindsey Nelson Stadium Renovation Renderings

“The interest and excitement surrounding our plans for the new-look Lindsey Nelson Stadium have been overwhelming,” Tennessee AD Danny White said. “After seeking additional input from Vol Nation through our fan surveys, it was apparent that we needed to think even bigger. But one thing we’ve been strategic about throughout this process is ensuring that the final product provides our team with the most unique and tangible homefield advantage in college baseball. Our fans and students always make their presence felt—and we want to maximize their impact on winning ballgames.”

Tony Vitello’s success over the past few seasons certainly has made these renovations necessary. If there’s one place Tennessee is lacking in baseball, it’s been facilities. That will no longer be the case.

“Since arriving in Knoxville, our staff, in combination with the university’s support, have earmarked player development as priority number one,” Tony Vitello said. “With these proposed renovations, our player development areas will go from some of the best in the country to a truly elite status. And this is only a portion of the extensive work that ultimately will result in a facility worthy of its fan base.”