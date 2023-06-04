Clemson Regional Final: Tennessee set to take on Charlotte

Thanks to some late game heroics from Chase Burns, Zane Denton and Hunter Ensley, Tennessee is set to try and close out the Clemson Regional tonight. A dramatic 6-5 win in 14 innings got them here, now just one win away from the Super Regional round.

Their opponent? Well it won’t be Clemson again after all. Charlotte — complete with some late game heroics of their own — knocked off the Tigers this afternoon, 3-2. The 49ers will now have to win two against Tennessee to advance.

Tennessee beat Charlotte 8-1 on Friday night.

Making matters more interesting, 13-seed Auburn (who the Clemson Region is paired up with) has already been eliminated. It’s now down to Penn, Southern Miss or Samford in the next round.

Tennessee is three wins away from Omaha and the teams standing in its way are Charlotte, Penn, Samford and Southern Miss. — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 4, 2023

After all this, Knoxville could end up hosting a super regional. First things first, they’ve got to find one more win.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Charlotte on?

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None (Yes, really)

Streaming: ESPN+