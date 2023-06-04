NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Charlotte live score updates

Both Tennessee and Charlotte beat Clemson in dramatic fashion over the last 24 hours, sending the Tigers back to the house. The 49ers will now have to win two straight over Tennessee to advance, while the Volunteers can close this thing out tonight.

The winner will advance to the Super Regional round, where they’ll matchup against either Penn, Southern Miss or Samford. Should Tennessee finish off Charlotte, there’s a good chance they’ll host a super next weekend in Knoxville.

LIVE UPDATES

Christian Moore with the solo shot to get Tennessee on the board, 1-0. (B2)

Nothing doing for Tennessee in the bottom of the first. They also strand one on first. (0-0, T2)

Charlotte made Beam throw 22 pitches in the top of the first, but they strand one on first. Tennessee gets out unscathed. (0-0, B1)

Auburn Regional update: Southern Miss and Samford are currently in a lightning delay, tied 1-1 in the 3rd inning.

Starting lineup: It’ll be the usual group for Tennessee tonight.