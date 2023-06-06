JJ Harrell decommits from Tennessee

Tennessee lost a wide receiver commitment on Monday night as JJ Harrell decided to decommit. The 6-0, 187 pound receiver had been openly flirting with other schools as of late, so this news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise.

Harrell announced his decision on Twitter on Monday.

“Thank you to all of the coaches at Tennessee for all of your time,” Harrell said. “I am decommitting from Tennessee, and I would like to reopen my recruitment. I am trusting God to lead my footsteps, and I look forward to finding a place that I can officially call home.”

Harrell is a four-star prospect, ranking 147th overall in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He initially committed to Tennessee back in February, but he didn’t shut down his recruitment. The Mississippi native is being pursued by both in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State, both of which have crystal ball projections now for Harrell.

Tennessee is left without a receiver in their 2024 class as things currently stand, but they’ve been working on a few big names over the past several months. Five-star prospects Mike Matthews and Ryan Wingo are among the top options left on the board.

Tennessee still ranks ninth nationally in the class of 2024 rankings, per 247Sports.