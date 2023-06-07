Super Regional Odds: Tennessee favored to advance to College World Series

The Tennessee Volunteers are headed to the Super Regional round for the third straight season after taking care of the Clemson Regional last weekend. The Vols ran through Charlotte, then won a dramatic, 14-inning affair with Clemson to take control of the double-elimination weekend. Tennessee once again beat Charlotte on Sunday to advance.

They’ll be paired up with Southern Miss, who won the Auburn Regional as a No. 2 seed. The NCAA picked Southern Miss to host the weekend over Tennessee on Tuesday. The Volunteers now must go on the road — a place they’ve struggled all year long. However, they enter the series white hot, winning 18 of their last 23 games.

Southern Miss enters with a 45-18 overall record, going 22-8 in the Sun Belt. They beat Louisiana to win the Sun Belt Tournament, then came back to conquer the Auburn Regional after dropping their first game.

Tennessee’s odds to win the Hattiesburg Super Regional

The Volunteers, despite having to play on the road, are favored to win the three-game series this weekend. Tennessee is -165 to win, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Southern Miss is +135.

College World Series Odds

Tennessee has the fifth best odds to win the National Championship, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Volunteers are +900, slotting in behind Wake Forest (+400), Virginia (+600), LSU (+650) and Florida (+700). Southern Miss ranks second to last to win it all at +3000.

The Hattiesburg Regional is set to begin on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ESPNU).