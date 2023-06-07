Olivier Nkamhoua announces transfer to Michigan

Olivier Nkamhoua made the somewhat surprising move to hit the transfer portal following Tennessee’s season. Reports stated that Nkamhoua was looking to make a move a go pro, but perhaps hit the portal just for some insurance. Today, he’s finally made his decision. He’s heading to the place where he was connected to first — Michigan.

NEWS: Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/xF541AOFmF pic.twitter.com/Q7zi4sIwya — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 7, 2023

Nkamhoua was reportedly down to West Virginia and Baylor this week, but clearly the Wolverines came back and made a late push to land the Finland native. Nkamhoua withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on May 31st after going through the NBA’s G-League Elite camp.

Nkamhoua struck when he stock was the highest, coming off of a 27-point performance against Duke in the round of 32. He averaged 10.8 points per game for Tennessee last season, adding five rebounds. Nkamhoua developed a three-point shot too, shooting 33.3 percent last year.

The 6-8, 229 pounder now moves on to Michigan, where he’ll play for Juwan Howard.

Tennessee will move forward with Jonas Aidoo at center next season. Tobe Awaka will get a huge uptick in minutes after a strong finish to last year. Chris Ledlum, the versatile 6-6 forward from Harvard, will likely have to play a decent amount of minutes at power forward. 6-11 true freshman JP Estrella is likely to find a role in the frontcourt too, purely from a numbers standpoint.