How to watch game one: Tennessee at Southern Miss

Tennessee has made the trip south to Hattiesburg, set to take on Southern Miss in the Super Regional round with a trip to Omaha on the line. It’ll be a best of three series, starting on Saturday afternoon. Games will follow on Sunday and then Monday, if needed.

The Volunteers enter this one hot, winning 18 of their last 23 games. They made quick work of the Clemson Regional, winning three straight to advance to the next round. Southern Miss dropped their opener in the Auburn Regional, but rallied all the way back to advance with a win on Monday afternoon.

“You get to this time of year and we’ve seen it whether it be at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, or this last weekend — fortunately I’ve coached long enough, Frank has too,” Tony Vitello said ahead of the weekend. “You get to this time of year. No one is not going to be pouring their heart and soul out onto the field. You can come up with whatever set of circumstances you want. For coaches, players, fanbases. Everyone is going to give it their best go.”

It’s Tennessee’s third straight trip to the supers, but this one will be played away from Knoxville. The Volunteers swept LSU in 2021, but they were upset by Notre Dame last season.

Tennessee is a -160 favorite to win this series. Southern Miss remains at +135.

Tennessee at Southern Miss: How to watch (Game One)

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN