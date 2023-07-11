2023 MLB Draft Results: Seth Halvorsen drafted by the Rockies

Just a day after selecting Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Dollander, the Colorado Rockies went right back to the well and selected Seth Halvorsen. The Rockies used the 202nd overall pick on Halvorsen, who was drafted for the third time.

The Missouri transfer was initially selected in the 30th round out of high school, but he chose to go the college route instead. Halvorsen was also picked in the 19th round back in 2021.

Halvorsen spent the last two seasons with Tennessee. He missed the entire 2022 season due to injury, but came back strong in 2023 in a bullpen role. Halvorsen made 25 appearances this season, posting a 3-3 record. He logged a 3.81 ERA in 52 innings of work. Halvorsen was credited with two saves and made one start on the year.

The 6-2, 225 pound right hander served as Missouri’s Friday night starter before arriving at Tennessee. In 2021, Halvorsen posted a 4-3 record over 14 starts. He logged 72 innings pitched, striking out 70 batters in that span. According to Perfect Game, Halvorsen was the 40th ranked prospect in the country coming out of high school.

Halvorsen’s biggest innings came in the NCAA Tournament, logging 3.1 innings against Clemson. He kept Tennessee in the game, following up Chase Burns’ masterful performance out of the pen. Together, the two combined to help the Volunteers to a massive 6-5 victory.

Halvorsen now heads west, joining the Rockies organization.