2023 MLB Draft Results: Maui Ahuna goes to the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have selected Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Ahuna comes off the board with the 117th overall pick.

Ahuna spent one season with the Volunteers after transferring in from Kansas. He made 52 starts for the Volunteers at shortstop, hitting .312 with eight homeruns. Ahuna drove in 42 runs for Tennessee, hitting 20 doubles and drawing 37 walks.

The Hawaii native was a big get for Tony Vitello last season in the transfer portal. Ahuna hit .396 for Kansas, logging 80 hits for the Jayhawks in 2022. He finished the season on a 20 game hit streak, riding that momentum into the transfer portal and landing a chance to play for the Volunteers in 2023.

Ahuna was Tennessee’s top hitter in Omaha, batting .462 and scoring two runs in three games.

The 6-1, 175 pounder made the All-Big 12 first team in 2022. He was named to the 2023 preseason All-American 2nd team by the National College Baseball Writers Association.