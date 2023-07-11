2023 MLB Draft Results: Andrew Lindsey lands with the Marlins

Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey has come off the board on day two of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Miami Marlins took Lindsey in the fifth round on Monday with the 146th overall selection.

Lindsey was away from baseball in 2022, but made a big impact for the Volunteers in 2023. Tony Vitello shook up the rotation in the middle of the conference schedule, removing Chase Burns and inserting Andrew Lindsey. The right-hander immediately made a big impact, helping to turn the Vols’ season around.

The junior ended up posting a 3-4 record on the year, showing an impressive 2.90 ERA. Lindsey would make nine starts in total, and Tennessee came away with a 6-3 mark in those games.

Following the season, Lindsey earned third-team All-America honors from Baseball America.

The 6-3, 215 pound right-hander originally played for Charlotte after taking the JUCO route. Lindsey went 6-2 in 2021, posting a 4.89 ERA. After taking a year off, Lindsey landed with Tennessee and turned himself into a top 150 draft pick.

Chase Dollander (Rockies), Seth Halvorsen (Rockies) and Mahi Ahuna (Giants) have also come off the board so far in the draft.