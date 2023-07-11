Tennessee reveals SEC Media Days player representatives

It’s about that time again — talkin’ season is quickly approaching. The SEC Media Days are set for next week in Nashville, the first time the city has hosted the event. On Monday, Tennessee revealed their three player representatives for the event.

Josh Heupel will take his quarterback, Joe Milton, along with tight end Jacob Warren and defensive lineman Omari Thomas.

Milton is set to take over under center for Hendon Hooker, looking to put all the pieces together in his final year. The big-armed quarterback has struggled with accuracy in the past, but has seemed to grow over the past couple of years as the backup. Milton already showed some of that progress in the Orange Bowl last season. Now an unquestioned leader on the team, taking Milton was a no-brainer for Heupel next week.

Warren and Thomas are another couple of veteran leaders that make sense. Warren returns for his final season, set to use his COVID year of eligibility. His return took care of a huge need for Tennessee, keeping some continuity at a difficult position to learn.

Tennessee will take the stage in Nashville next Thursday in the final slot of the week.

Complete 2023 SEC Media Days Player Representatives

Alabama

Nick Saban

OL JC Latham

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

LB Dallas Turner

Arkansas

Sam Pittman

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Raheim Sanders

DE Landon Jackson

Auburn

Hugh Freeze

TE Luke Deal

OL Kameron Stutts

Elijah McAllister

Florida

Billy Napier

WR Ricky Pearsall

OL Kingsley Eguakun

DB Jason Marshall Jr.

Georgia

Kirby Smart

TE Brock Bowers

OL Sedrick Van Pran

DB Kamari Lassiter

Kentucky

Mark Stoops

OL Eli Cox

DL Octavious Oxendine

LB JJ Weaver

LSU

Brian Kelly

QB Jayden Daniels

RB Josh Williams

DT Mekhi Wingo

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett

QB Will Rogers

RB Jo’quavious Marks

DT Jaden Crumedy

Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz

OL Javon Foster

DL Darius Robinson

DB Kris Abrams-Draine

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin

RB Quinshon Judkins

DE Cedric Johnson

CB Deantre Prince

South Carolina

Shane Beamer

QB Spencer Rattler

DL Tonka Hemingway

P Kai Kroeger

Tennessee

Josh Heupel

QB Joe Milton III

TE Jacob Warren

DL Omari Thomas

Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher

WR Ainias Smith

DL Fadil Diggs

DL McKinnley Jackson

Vanderbilt