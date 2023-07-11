Tennessee reveals SEC Media Days player representatives

It’s about that time again — talkin’ season is quickly approaching. The SEC Media Days are set for next week in Nashville, the first time the city has hosted the event. On Monday, Tennessee revealed their three player representatives for the event.
Josh Heupel will take his quarterback, Joe Milton, along with tight end Jacob Warren and defensive lineman Omari Thomas.
Milton is set to take over under center for Hendon Hooker, looking to put all the pieces together in his final year. The big-armed quarterback has struggled with accuracy in the past, but has seemed to grow over the past couple of years as the backup. Milton already showed some of that progress in the Orange Bowl last season. Now an unquestioned leader on the team, taking Milton was a no-brainer for Heupel next week.
Warren and Thomas are another couple of veteran leaders that make sense. Warren returns for his final season, set to use his COVID year of eligibility. His return took care of a huge need for Tennessee, keeping some continuity at a difficult position to learn.
Tennessee will take the stage in Nashville next Thursday in the final slot of the week.
Complete 2023 SEC Media Days Player Representatives
Alabama
- Nick Saban
- OL JC Latham
- DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
- LB Dallas Turner
Arkansas
- Sam Pittman
- QB KJ Jefferson
- RB Raheim Sanders
- DE Landon Jackson
Auburn
- Hugh Freeze
- TE Luke Deal
- OL Kameron Stutts
- Elijah McAllister
Florida
- Billy Napier
- WR Ricky Pearsall
- OL Kingsley Eguakun
- DB Jason Marshall Jr.
Georgia
- Kirby Smart
- TE Brock Bowers
- OL Sedrick Van Pran
- DB Kamari Lassiter
Kentucky
- Mark Stoops
- OL Eli Cox
- DL Octavious Oxendine
- LB JJ Weaver
LSU
- Brian Kelly
- QB Jayden Daniels
- RB Josh Williams
- DT Mekhi Wingo
Mississippi State
- Zach Arnett
- QB Will Rogers
- RB Jo’quavious Marks
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Missouri
- Eli Drinkwitz
- OL Javon Foster
- DL Darius Robinson
- DB Kris Abrams-Draine
Ole Miss
- Lane Kiffin
- RB Quinshon Judkins
- DE Cedric Johnson
- CB Deantre Prince
South Carolina
- Shane Beamer
- QB Spencer Rattler
- DL Tonka Hemingway
- P Kai Kroeger
Tennessee
- Josh Heupel
- QB Joe Milton III
- TE Jacob Warren
- DL Omari Thomas
Texas A&M
- Jimbo Fisher
- WR Ainias Smith
- DL Fadil Diggs
- DL McKinnley Jackson
Vanderbilt
- Clark Lea
- WR Will Sheppard
- LB Ethan Barr
- S Jaylen Mahoney
