2023 MLB Draft Results: Jared Dickey selected by the Royals

Jared Dickey had to wait two days to hear his name called in the 2023 MLB Draft, but he didn’t have to wait much longer on Tuesday. The Kansas City Royals picked Dickey in the 11th round with the 319th overall selection.

Dickey was the fifth Volunteer to come off of the board, joining Chase Dollander, Seth Halvorsen, Mahi Ahuna and Andrew Lindsey.

Dickey turned in a rock solid 2023 season, hitting .328 with 80 hits on the year. He hit 12 homeruns and drove in 52 runs. Dickey took a step back from his 2022 production, where he hit .380 over 40 games.

Defensively, he could land in the outfield or at catcher, depending on how the Royals view him. That’s something to watch going forward.

There was some chatter about whether or not Dickey would return to Knoxville if he continued to slide down the board. However, with his fall ending early in the 11th, Dickey is expected to sign and move on.

I'd be shocked if Jared Dickey didn't sign.



Not sure with Galanie. But I doubt the Pale Hose would have taken him without serious discussions about whether he'd sign.



This is still too early in the draft for flyer picks. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) July 11, 2023

Tennessee will likely replace him with Kavares Tears and/or Dylan Dreiling.