2023 MLB Draft Results: Tennessee transfer commit Ryan Galanie drafted by the White Sox

With the 389th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox have selected Ryan Galanie. This coming just several days after Galanie committed to Tennessee out of the transfer portal. The move to commit to Tennessee offered Galanie some leverage as he tries to maximize his contract offer with the White Sox. That strategy will now be set in motion as negotiations begin.

Now Galanie has a decision to make. Come to Knoxville for a year? Or start his pro career now? That will all depend on the offer from the White Sox. Since Galanie was selected after the first ten rounds, there’s no slot value assigned. He has one more year of college eligibility if he wants it.

Galanie is the reigning SoCon Player of the Year. He’s hit 17 homeruns in each of the past two seasons, driving in a total of 129 runs. Galanie improved his batting average from .329 to .383 from 2022 to 2023.

Galanie has experience at both first and third base. He could also end up manning an outfield spot. He follows Jared Dickey off the board on day three, who was selected in the 11th round by the Royals.