Amari Jefferson down to three, sets commitment date

One of Tennessee’s biggest targets is ready to make a decision. Amari Jefferson, a four-star wide receiver out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, will announce his commitment on August 5th.

He’ll be picking between a final three consisting of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

The 6-0, 200 pound prospect is the third ranked player in the state of Tennessee for the 2024 cycle. He’s ranked 208th nationally, per 247Sports.

Tennessee hosted Jefferson back in June for his final official visit, hoping to make one final lasting impression. Jefferson took his official to Alabama on June 9th, while seeing Georgia on June 16th. According to most, this has been a hotly contested battle with Tennessee and Alabama leading the way.

Interestingly enough, Jefferson has been committed to Tennessee baseball since 2021. The baseball situation adds another layer to this one.

Jefferson is an obvious potential fit in the Tennessee offense. The explosive receiver put up 1,370 yards in 2022 for Baylor School, scoring 17 touchdowns. Josh Heupel’s vertical attack would certainly utilize that speed and athletic ability, just as we’ve seen with Jalin Hyatt, Velus Jones Jr. and Squirrell White over the last couple of years.

Tennessee has already added a commitment from four-star receiver Braylon Staley, and they’re coming hard after five-star Mike Matthews. The potential is there to land all three, which would obviously be one of the best receiver hauls of the entire cycle.