Four-star LB Edwin Spillman down to two, sets commitment date

Tennessee is set to learn the decision of four-star Edwin Spillman, who narrowed his choices down to a final two this week. It’s going to come down to Tennessee or Ohio State for Spillman, who already has plenty of ties to Knoxville.

4-star LB Edwin Spillman (@ESpillman13) will commit on July 24 and choose between Tennessee and Ohio State



Last cycle, Tennessee added his brother Nathan — a three-star receiver. This year the Volunteers have picked up a commitment from one of Edwin’s good friends, Kaleb Beasley, a four-star cornerback. Tennessee seems like the obvious destination here, but the Buckeyes have stayed in the thick of this battle throughout the summer months.

Spillman is the third ranked player in the state of Tennessee for the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports. According to the 247Sports composite, Spillman ranks as the 337th prospect in the country.

The Lipscomb Academy product finished up his visit tour with four officials. He saw Florida State to kick off June, then went to Columbus to see Ohio State. Tennessee followed on June 16th, before Spillman finished up with a look at Georgia.

In 2022 as a junior, Spillman was credited with 101 tackles. He made 14.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks. Spillman also was credited with six pass breakups.

Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has been running point here, looking to continue his rebuild of the linebacker room. He put together a big class last year, landing Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander. Tennessee also picked up transfer Keenan Pili from BYU.

Can they continue that momentum with Spillman? We’ll find out on July 21st.