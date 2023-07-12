Ryan Galanie, Jared Dickey to sign pro deals, won’t return to Tennessee

Tennessee received news that both Ryan Galanie and Jared Dickey would be turning pro on Wednesday, as you pretty much expected after seeing where both were selected in the MLB Draft. Dickey went in the 11th round to the Royals, while Galanie went in the 13th to the White Sox.

Both will sign with those respective teams despite the door being open to return to Knoxville.

Dickey was always expected to turn pro, but his draft week slide left the door cracked. He didn’t have to wait long on Tuesday, however, coming off the board in the first few picks in the 11th round.

Galanie’s situation was cloudier. He committed to transfer to Tennessee from Wofford, knowing he would hear his name called in the draft. It was a matter of where he went and how good the money would be with the contract offer, and both of those pieces came together for the SoCon Player of the Year. He’ll join the White Sox farm system.

Tennessee is still in good shape, set to replace outfield production with young studs in Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears. Remember, despite the loss of Galanie, they’ve still added plenty of pop to the lineup by landing Clemson transfer Billy Amick and NC State catcher Cannon Peebles. Zane Denton could also return to the lineup.

Some dominos are left to fall, but regardless, the Volunteers should enter 2024 as one of the top ranked teams in the country.