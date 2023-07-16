Five-star receiver Ryan Wingo announces commitment date

Five-star wide receiver and Tennessee target Ryan Wingo has a date in mind to announce his final decision.

Wingo told 247Sports that he plans on waiting until the Early Signing Period to make his announcement. He’ll commit with all eyes on him, live on December 20th.

“I want to commit on December 20, the first day of the Early Signing Period,” Wingo said. “I still have a few more official visits I want to take but don’t have any dates locked in right now. “I want to visit Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee. I like those schools and have a good relationship with the coaching staffs so looking forward to visiting during the season.” (247Sports)

The 6-2, 205 pound receiver out of Saint Louis, Missouri is the seventh ranked player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. He’s the second ranked wide receiver prospect in the cycle, holding offers from just about every major program in the country.

Wingo has been on the Tennessee campus a number of times now, dating back to 2022. Most recently he was in Knoxville back in May for a multi-day stay. He also visited in January and was in town to see Tennessee beat Florida last fall.

Wingo took four officials in June — Michigan, Georgia, Texas and Missouri.

The big time prospect has a history in track, bringing legitimate speed to go along with his 6-2 frame. He’s returned kicks in high school, along with getting some touches out of the backfield. His brother, Ronnie Wingo Jr., played runninng back for Arkansas.

Tennessee has been playing the long game with their receiver targets during this cycle. They got back on the board with highly ranked four-star receiver Braylon Staley, while staying in hot pursuit of four-star Amari Jefferson and five-star Mike Matthews. Wingo’s recruitment seems more open for now, and he’s going to take the next few months to figure everything out.