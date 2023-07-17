Jersey numbers, heights and weights updated ahead of SEC Media Days

It’s SEC Media Days week, which means we get a refreshed look at the Tennessee roster ahead of fall camp. The Volunteers had several jersey number swaps, along with some summer enrollees who picked their number for the first time
Here are the highlights.
- Nico Iamaleava goes back to No. 8 after wearing No. 12 throughout the spring.
- Junior receiver Dont’e Thornton goes from No. 11 to No. 1. The Oregon transfer is set to be a massive part of the Tennessee offense this fall.
- Senior BYU transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally will also wear No. 1, playing on the other side of the ball.
- Freshman tailback Khalifa Keith checks in at 6-1, 230 pounds. Tennessee has pretty clearly been looking for a bigger back, and he certainly fits that bill.
- Emmanuel Okoye is listed as a tight end. The four-star athlete was projected as an edge prospect by most, but he’ll start on the offensive side of the ball. The move makes sense considering roster numbers.
Notable Jersey, Heights/Weights Changes
RB DeSean Bishop (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 25 | Height: 5-10 | Weight: 200 pounds
DL Chandavian Bradley (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 38 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 221 pounds
OL Ayden Bussell (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 64 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 295 pounds
K Charles Campbell (Senior)
Jersey number: No. 19 | Height: 5-9 | Weight: 181 pounds
OL John Campbell Jr. (Senior)
Jersey number: No. 74 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 320 pounds
LB Arion Carter (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 7 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 227 pounds
TE McCallan Castles (Senior)
Jersey number: No. 34 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 252 pounds
CB Cristian Conyer (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 23 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 181 pounds
TE Ethan Davis (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 86 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 232 pounds
DL Trevor Duncan (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 95 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 270 pounds
CB Rickey Gibson III (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 18 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185 pounds
DL Caleb Herring (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 31 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 226 pounds
DL Daevin Hobbs (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 53 | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 290 pounds
QB Nico Iamaleava (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 8 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 206 pounds
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Senior)
Jersey number: No. 1 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190 pounds
OL Larry Johnson III (Sophomore)
Jersey number: No. 77 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 348 pounds
OL Andrej Karic (Junior)
Jersey number: No. 70 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 310 pounds
RB Khalifa Keith (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 20 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 230 pounds
OL Vysen Lang (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 52 | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 337 pounds
WR Nathan Leacock (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 85 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 pounds
SAF Jack Luttrell (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 34 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180 pounds
CB Jordan Matthews (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 24 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 182 pounds
DL Omarr Norman-Lott (Junior)
Jersey number: No. 55 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 301 pounds
TE Emmanuel Okoye (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 27 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230 pounds
LB Keenan Pili (Senior)
Jersey number: No. 11 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240 pounds
DL Nathan Robinson (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 94 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285 pounds
RB Cameron Seldon (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 23 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 222 pounds
SAF John Slaughter (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 33 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195 pounds
LB Jalen Smith (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 39 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 226 pounds
WR Nate Spillman (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 80 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195 pounds
LB Jeremiah Telander (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 22 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 228 pounds
WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (Junior)
Jersey number: No. 1 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 214 pounds
OL Shamurad Umarov (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 79 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 320 pounds
DL Tyree Weathersby (Freshman)
Jersey number: No. 41 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 260 pounds
