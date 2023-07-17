Jersey numbers, heights and weights updated ahead of SEC Media Days

It’s SEC Media Days week, which means we get a refreshed look at the Tennessee roster ahead of fall camp. The Volunteers had several jersey number swaps, along with some summer enrollees who picked their number for the first time

Here are the highlights.

Nico Iamaleava goes back to No. 8 after wearing No. 12 throughout the spring.

Junior receiver Dont’e Thornton goes from No. 11 to No. 1. The Oregon transfer is set to be a massive part of the Tennessee offense this fall.

Senior BYU transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally will also wear No. 1, playing on the other side of the ball.

Freshman tailback Khalifa Keith checks in at 6-1, 230 pounds. Tennessee has pretty clearly been looking for a bigger back, and he certainly fits that bill.

Emmanuel Okoye is listed as a tight end. The four-star athlete was projected as an edge prospect by most, but he’ll start on the offensive side of the ball. The move makes sense considering roster numbers.

Notable Jersey, Heights/Weights Changes

RB DeSean Bishop (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 25 | Height: 5-10 | Weight: 200 pounds

DL Chandavian Bradley (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 38 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 221 pounds

OL Ayden Bussell (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 64 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 295 pounds

K Charles Campbell (Senior)

Jersey number: No. 19 | Height: 5-9 | Weight: 181 pounds

OL John Campbell Jr. (Senior)

Jersey number: No. 74 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 320 pounds

LB Arion Carter (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 7 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 227 pounds

TE McCallan Castles (Senior)

Jersey number: No. 34 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 252 pounds

CB Cristian Conyer (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 23 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 181 pounds

TE Ethan Davis (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 86 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 232 pounds

DL Trevor Duncan (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 95 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 270 pounds

CB Rickey Gibson III (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 18 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185 pounds

DL Caleb Herring (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 31 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 226 pounds

DL Daevin Hobbs (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 53 | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 290 pounds

QB Nico Iamaleava (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 8 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 206 pounds

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Senior)

Jersey number: No. 1 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190 pounds

OL Larry Johnson III (Sophomore)

Jersey number: No. 77 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 348 pounds

OL Andrej Karic (Junior)

Jersey number: No. 70 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 310 pounds

RB Khalifa Keith (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 20 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 230 pounds

OL Vysen Lang (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 52 | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 337 pounds

WR Nathan Leacock (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 85 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 pounds

SAF Jack Luttrell (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 34 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180 pounds

CB Jordan Matthews (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 24 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 182 pounds

DL Omarr Norman-Lott (Junior)

Jersey number: No. 55 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 301 pounds

TE Emmanuel Okoye (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 27 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230 pounds

LB Keenan Pili (Senior)

Jersey number: No. 11 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240 pounds

DL Nathan Robinson (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 94 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285 pounds

RB Cameron Seldon (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 23 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 222 pounds

SAF John Slaughter (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 33 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195 pounds

LB Jalen Smith (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 39 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 226 pounds

WR Nate Spillman (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 80 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195 pounds

LB Jeremiah Telander (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 22 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 228 pounds

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (Junior)

Jersey number: No. 1 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 214 pounds

OL Shamurad Umarov (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 79 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 320 pounds

DL Tyree Weathersby (Freshman)

Jersey number: No. 41 | Height: 6-5 | Weight: 260 pounds