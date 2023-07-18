Five-star receiver Mike Matthews sets commitment date

On Wednesday, one of Tennessee’s biggest remaining targets will announce his commitment. Five-star receiver Mike Matthews will pick between Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia and USC.

Matthews will announce live on On3’s YouTube channel.

5-star WR Mike Matthews will commit LIVE with On3 on July 19‼️



He will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and USC



More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/ffXaDNfRYx pic.twitter.com/RToa6oYEUG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 17, 2023

Per On3, Matthews is the 14th ranked player in the entire 2024 cycle. The five-star prospect is the fourth ranked receiver in the class and the third ranked player in the state of Georgia. The 6-1, 180 pound prospect is out of Lilburn, Georgia.

Tennessee has seemed like the team to beat here over the past couple of months. The Volunteers hosted Matthews on his final official visit back on June 23rd. Matthews has been a frequent visitor to Knoxville over the past year, attending a spring practice, a junior day event, and taking in the Alabama game last fall.

Matthews is a multi-sport athlete, also competing on the basketball court and in track and field. In fact, at one point, Matthews had a basketball offer from Mississippi State. Playing for Parkview High School, Matthews mans both sides of the ball. As a junior he averaged north of 20 yards per catch, proving to be the big play threat that Tennessee covets.

Tennessee made a splash a couple of weeks back when they landed four-star receiver Braylon Staley. They’ll receive word on Matthews on Wednesday, then hear from in-state receiver Amari Jefferson on August 5th. There’s a real chance they could pull all three, which would give the Volunteers perhaps the best receiver class in the country.

Ahead of the Matthews commitment, Tennessee currently holds the 15th ranked class in the country, per 247Sports.