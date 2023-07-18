Kickoff time, TV info revealed for Tennessee’s home opener against Austin Peay

Tennessee’s week two matchup with Austin Peay is officially set. ESPN released the gameday details on Tuesday morning, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will not be on traditional television, as is the case with many cupcake games these days.

SEC Network+ and ESPN+ will carry the game.

The Governors finished with a 7-4 mark last season. They gave Western Kentucky a scare in week one last year, ending up losing 38-27. They finished the year with a trip to Tuscaloosa, losing 34-0.

Tennessee will open the 2023 season the week before in Nashville. The Volunteers will take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium on September 2nd.

Josh Heupel is hoping the Austin Peay matchup is a bit of a tune-up game with Florida awaiting in week three. Tennessee will travel down to Gainesville in week three, with that game slated for 7 p.m on ESPN.

UTSA on September 23rd and UConn on November 4th will round out Tennessee’s non-conference schedule.