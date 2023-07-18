Look: Tennessee shows off 2023 uniform set

Tennessee gave us our first look at their 2023 orange and white uniform set on Tuesday, showing off some minor detail changes. You may not be able to pick up on these changes with just a glance, but a close look reveals a new Nike jersey template.

Tennessee also showed off new arm sleeves and a new pattern featuring a ‘Power T’ pattern. Check out the new details below.

No major changes, but the new Nike template looks really good.

Tennessee has branched out with alternate uniforms since Josh Heupel and Danny White arrived. They’ve brought back the ‘smokey grey’ look, while adding an all black look as well. In 2022, they debuted an orange helmet — which unfortunately will alway be tied to that awful night in South Carolina.

You can expect more of that creativity going forward, but nothing tops the look of the traditional orange and white.