Four-star Tennessee cornerback target Cai Bates sets commitment date

Yet another top-ranked Tennessee target is ready to announce his commitment decision. Four-star cornerback Cai Bates will be committing next week at his high school.

The decision is set for July 26th at 6:30 p.m. ET.

I will be committing July 26th at Edgewater High school in the auditorium at 6:30 PM, Everyone is welcome and all media is welcome as well. — Cai Bates 4 (@bates_cai) July 18, 2023

Per this graphic, Bates will be picking between Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Colorado, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Bates took official visits to Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Florida State last month, for reference.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 26th



The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB in FL)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/7NlIWnQmFk pic.twitter.com/DaOVZO7vq5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2023

Bates is ranked just outside of the top 100 players in the 2024 cycle, checking in at 103 overall, per 247Sports. He has the frame that Tennessee likes in their cornerbacks, measuring in at 6-1, 180. Bates is the ninth ranked cornerback in the cycle, coming out of Orlando, Florida.

The defensive back prospect holds offers from more than 40 schools. Bates is an intriguing prospect, given that he started his football career on the offensive side of the ball. However, coaches decided that his length would be better served on defense, where he’s become a top prospect over the last couple of years. Bates also plays basketball and runs track.

Bates took his official visit to Tennessee on July 16th. He finished up his visits with a trip to Baton Rouge to see LSU.

Tennessee has completely remade their cornerback took since Josh Heupel and his staff arrived. They’ve got a few blue-chippers coming down the pipeline that will be set to compete a year from now after a senior-heavy cornerback room clears out. Should Bates want to play early, Tennessee makes a lot of sense from that aspect.

We’ll find out his choice a week from today.