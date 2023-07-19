Five-star receiver Mike Matthews commits to Tennessee

And there it is — the boom that Tennessee fans have been waiting for. Five-star receiver Mike Matthews has committed to Tennessee, picking the Volunteers over USC, Clemson, Georgia and several others.

Matthews took official visits to each of those four schools during June, finishing up with Tennessee on June 23rd. That final look was enough to seal the deal for the Volunteers, who pick up their first five-star commitment of the cycle tonight.

Tennessee offered Matthews back in May of 2022 and got him on campus for their win against Alabama in October. He visited again in January, then took in a spring practice in March.

The 6-1, 180 pound receiver is the 13th ranked player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Matthews is the fourth ranked receiver in the class and the third ranked player from the state of Georgia.

The multi-sport athlete caught 48 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 TD as a junior, while also spending time on the defensive side at safety. Matthews also runs track and plays basketball.

Matthews is the second receiver to commit to Tennessee during this cycle. He joins four-star Braylon Staley, who committed just a couple of weeks ago. Focus now turns to receiver Amari Jefferson, who will commit on August 5th. Jefferson took his official look at Tennessee with Matthews on June 23rd, for reference. Completing that trio would give the Volunteers one of the strongest receiver classes in the country.

Following Matthews’ commitment, Tennessee jumps from 15th to 11th, per 247Sports.