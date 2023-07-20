FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to watch, match times, TV schedule

All in all, 32 nations will be represented when the Women’s World Cup descends upon Australia and New Zealand, with the opening matches starting on July 20th at New Zealand’s Eden Park. The event will last one month, when the Championship match will be played in Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20th.

This particular Women’s World Cup holds a special precedent, as New Zealand and Australia will serve as the first dual-hosted countries in the event’s history. In total, 64 matches will be played in 10 different stadiums.

Futbol fans — different from football fans — in Tennessee have another reason to keep tabs on the event, as former Lady Vols’ soccer player Michelle Alozie is playing in her first ever world cup, for the Nigerian National squad. Alozie spent just one year playing for the Vols — a graduate-transfer season after playing for the Yale soccer team for four years — but that one go-around with the Lady Vols is enough to endow Alozie with her #VFL card.

Alozie is American born, but her parents are from Nigeria, allowing her to play for the Nigerian National team. Here’s Alozie taking fans through how to pronounce her last name, just so there’s no embarrassing mispronunciations while we root for her on the pitch. She’s light-hearted about the subject, but names are personal and getting the pronunciation correct is important.

HOW TO: correctly say ‘Alozie’, pt. 47



saving your tweet rate limit pic.twitter.com/xYhYPwGPki — michelle alozie (@alozieee) July 2, 2023

The event has the teams broken down into Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines and Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark and China PR

Group E: United States (reigning champions), Vietnam, Netherland and Portugal

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica and Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia and Korea Republic

In the Group stage, each team will play the other three teams in its group once, ensuring three games for each squad. A point system is used to determine who advances to the next stage. Three points are dolled out for a win, one point to each team is given out for draws and no points are awarded for losses.

Once the Group stage is completed, the Knockout stage begins on August 5th and will pit winners from the various group stages against each other.

This stage will go on until the event’s completion in Sydney on August 20th.

Women’s World Cup: How to watch

Location: Eden Park, New Zealand and Australia

July 20th

New Zealand vs. Norway, 3:00 AM local time — Eden Park, New Zealand

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland, 6:00 AM local time — Stadium Australia

Nigeria vs. Canada, 2:30 PM local time — Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

TV Channels: Fox, FS1 and any service that carries Fox or FS1, like Sling (Blue Plan) or YouTube TV. Peacock and Telemundo will also carry most of the matches.

Now, July 20th is just the beginning of the matches, and a full schedule of all the events can be found here.

For a month, let’s trade in our Pantone 151 C shade of orange for Nigeria’s slightly darker shade, and cheer on Alozie and the Nigerian National team.