Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee

The recruiting momentum is rolling in Knoxville. Tennessee picked up another commitment this afternoon from longtime linebacker target, Edwin Spillman. The Volunteers held on here to beat out Ohio State for the in-state target.

Spillman is the brother of Nate Spillman, a three-star signee from Tennessee’s class of 2023.

Edwin Spillman is the 337th ranked player in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the eighth ranked player in the state of Tennessee and the 28th ranked linebacker prospect in the country. The Spillman brothers both attended Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Four-star 2024 cornerback commit Kaleb Beasley also attends Lipscomb, so the Volunteers weren’t short on connections here.

The mid-state product took final official visits to Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia before arriving at a final two. Today, the Volunteers picked up a big recruiting win over the Buckeyes.

As a junior last season, Spillman racked up 101 tackles — 14.5 for loss. He also registered two sacks and six pass breakups.

The 6-1, 216 pound linebacker will join Tennessee’s new-look linebacker room next season, which is set to lose both Aaron Beasley and Keenan Pili after 2023. Elijah Herring, Kaleb Perry, Arion Carter, Jalen Smith and Jeremiah Telander are all poised to compete for starting jobs a year from now.

Spillman is Tennessee’s 18th commitment of the 2024 cycle. The boat is getting crowded suddenly, and more names are set to come off the board soon. Per 247Sports, Spillman’s commitment moves Tennessee up to eighth overall in the 2024 class rankings.