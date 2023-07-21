Media picks Georgia to win SEC title; Four Volunteers named to All-SEC teams

The final part of SEC Media Days? The media picks, of course. Each year the media votes on a finishing order for the conference, projecting both divisions and voting on their All-SEC teams.
In 2023 — no surprise — they’ve selected Georgia to win the conference championship in Atlanta. The Bulldogs received 181 points to take the top spot, followed by Alabama, LSU and Tennessee. Georgia was also picked to win the East by a healthy margin over Tennessee.
The Volunteers placed four on All-SEC teams, but none on the first team. Bru McCoy landed on the second team, while Joe Milton, Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins made the third team.
Below are all the media’s selections ahead of the 2023 season.
Media’s SEC Championship Selections
1. Georgia: 181
2. Alabama: 62
3. LSU: 31
4. Tennessee: 5
4. Vanderbilt: 5
6. Arkansas: 2
6. Auburn: 2
8: Texas A&M: 1
9: Mississippi State: 1
9: South Carolina: 1
SEC East Projections
1. Georgia: 2011
2. Tennessee: 1682
3. South Carolina: 1254
4. Kentucky: 1204
5. Florida: 911
6. Missouri: 658
7. Vanderbilt: 428
SEC West Projections
1. Alabama: 1899
2. LSU: 1838
3. Texas A&M: 1144
4. Ole Miss: 1128
5. Arkansas: 958
6. Auburn: 685
7. Mississippi State: 496
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB - Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KS - Brian Battie, Auburn
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
Loading comments...