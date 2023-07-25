Four-star, in-state receiver Amari Jefferson to take two final visits before final decision

This decision is truly coming down to the wire for Amari Jefferson. The four-star, in-state product recently narrowed his focus down to three — Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia — while also setting a commitment date of August 5th.

Despite taking officials to all three back in June, Jefferson has decided he needs final looks at two schools. This weekend, Jefferson will be in Knoxville on Friday and Tuscaloosa on Saturday, essentially confirming what most believed to be a Tennessee-Alabama battle.

4-star WR Amari Jefferson will take two final visits this weekend as he closes in on an Aug. 5 decision.



Jefferson comes out of Chattanooga, attending the Baylor School. The 6-1, 190 pound prospect ranks as the 209th player in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jefferson is the third ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

He’s a two-sport athlete, also playing baseball. Jefferson remains committed to Tennessee baseball, but has yet to come to a final decision. Obviously football will be the determining factor there.

Jefferson would be another obvious fit in Josh Heupel’s offense, bringing plenty of vertical speed to the table. He caught 72 passes as a junior, racking up over 1,300 yards. Jefferson scored 17 touchdowns on the year.

Tennessee has pulled in back to back big time wide receiver commitments. They landed four-star Braylon Staley, then backed that up by landing five-star Mike Matthews. Matthews and Jefferson took their final official visits to Knoxville together. Do those commitments help or hurt Tennessee here? That remains to be seen.

Needless to say, this weekend will be a big one and perhaps the determining factor in this battle. Jefferson will announce his decision live on On3’s Youtube channel, August 5th at 4:15 p.m. ET.