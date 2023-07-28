Jeremy Pruitt takes job as PE teacher, junior high basketball coach at Plainview High School in Alabama

Following a final ruling from the NCAA which resulted in a six-year show cause, Jeremy Pruitt has landed a new gig. The former Tennessee head football coach will land at Plainview High School as a PE teacher. Pruitt will also serve as the junior high basketball coach.

Pruitt was fired by Tennessee following the 2020 season after a number of recruiting violations were discovered. He and his wife Casey were involved in impermissible payments to prospects during their time in Knoxville, infractions that resulted in an $8 million fine for the university along with a number of recruiting restrictions over the next couple of years.

Plainview High School is Pruitt’s alma mater. He served as both the defensive backs coach and the defensive coordinator for the school back in 1998 and 2000.

Pruitt’s show-cause requires a one-year suspension for any NCAA program that would hire him, making his path back to a college football sideline difficult over the next six years. Until then, Pruitt will be running physical education classes back in his hometown.

Pruitt, now 49, went 16-19 during his time with Tennessee. Following his firing, Pruitt spent one season with the New York Giants as an analyst.