Four-star tackle Bennett Warren sets commitment date

One of Tennessee’s top offensive line targets is ready to announce his decision. Four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren will make his commitment on July 31st. Warren is down to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Michigan.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Bennett Warren tells me he will make his College Decision on July 31st



The 6’8 335 OT from Sugar Land, TX will choose between Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, & Michigan



Tennessee seemed to make significant progress with Warren during the spring, and the Volunteers were able to land his final official visit back on June 23rd. Most believe this battle has come down to Tennessee and Michigan, and we’ll get our answer coming up on Monday.

Warren is the 82nd ranked player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He’s the fifth ranked tackle prospect in the cycle and the 14th ranked player out of the state of Texas. Warren attends Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land.

The 6-8, 330 pound prospect also plays basketball and participates in shot put and discus. Warren manned the right tackle position for Fort Bend Christian as a junior, helping his team to a 10-4 overall record in the ultra-competitive state of Texas.

Tennessee currently holds 18 commitments in their 2024 class, which ranks 10th overall, per 247Sports. Should Warren end up picking Tennessee, he would be the Vols’ second highest ranked prospect, trailing only five-star receiver Mike Matthews. The Volunteers currently have four commits on the offensive line — four-star tackle Max Anderson, four-star guard William Satterwhite, three-star guard Gage Ginther and three-star tackle Jesse Perry.